Should We Worry About Graubündner Kantonalbank's (VTX:GRKP) P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Graubündner Kantonalbank's (VTX:GRKP) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Graubündner Kantonalbank's P/E ratio is 20.16. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying CHF20.16 for every CHF1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for Graubündner Kantonalbank

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Graubündner Kantonalbank:

P/E of 20.16 = CHF1470 ÷ CHF72.9 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Graubündner Kantonalbank Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Graubündner Kantonalbank has a higher P/E than the average (15.8) P/E for companies in the banks industry.

SWX:GRKP Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 20th 2019 More

Graubündner Kantonalbank's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Graubündner Kantonalbank increased earnings per share by 2.4% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 3.1%. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 1.2% a year, over 3 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Graubündner Kantonalbank's Balance Sheet

Graubündner Kantonalbank has net debt worth 78% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Graubündner Kantonalbank's P/E Ratio

Graubündner Kantonalbank has a P/E of 20.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.7. With relatively high debt, and reasonably modest earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its growth in the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.