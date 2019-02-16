Should We Worry About Guangdong Investment Limited’s (HKG:270) P/E Ratio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Guangdong Investment Limited’s (HKG:270) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Guangdong Investment has a P/E ratio of 19.94, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$19.94 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate Guangdong Investment’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Guangdong Investment:

P/E of 19.94 = HK$15.08 ÷ HK$0.76 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Guangdong Investment’s earnings per share fell by 15% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 2.8%.

How Does Guangdong Investment’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Guangdong Investment has a higher P/E than the average company (7.2) in the water utilities industry.

Guangdong Investment’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Guangdong Investment’s Balance Sheet

Guangdong Investment has net cash of HK$11b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Guangdong Investment’s P/E Ratio

Guangdong Investment trades on a P/E ratio of 19.9, which is above the HK market average of 10.7. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.