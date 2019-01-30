Should You Worry About Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:2238) ROCE?

Today we’ll look at Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:2238) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Guangzhou Automobile Group:

0.035 = CN¥4.7b ÷ (CN¥123b – CN¥33b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Guangzhou Automobile Group has an ROCE of 3.5%.

See our latest analysis for Guangzhou Automobile Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Does Guangzhou Automobile Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Guangzhou Automobile Group’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 4.8% average reported by the Auto industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how Guangzhou Automobile Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.0% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Guangzhou Automobile Group delivered an ROCE of 3.5%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That implies the business has been improving.

SEHK:2238 Last Perf January 30th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Guangzhou Automobile Group’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Guangzhou Automobile Group has total assets of CN¥123b and current liabilities of CN¥33b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.