Should We Worry About Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd.'s (OB:HLNG) P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd.'s (OB:HLNG) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Höegh LNG Holdings has a P/E ratio of 20.72. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying NOK20.72 for every NOK1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Höegh LNG Holdings:

P/E of 20.72 = NOK3.63 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ NOK0.18 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Höegh LNG Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below Höegh LNG Holdings has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the oil and gas industry, which is 20.7.

Its P/E ratio suggests that Höegh LNG Holdings shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Höegh LNG Holdings earnings growth of 12% in the last year.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Höegh LNG Holdings's P/E?

Net debt totals a substantial 475% of Höegh LNG Holdings's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Höegh LNG Holdings's P/E Ratio

Höegh LNG Holdings has a P/E of 20.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.1. While the meaningful level of debt does limit its options, it has achieved solid growth over the last year. But if growth falters, the relatively high P/E ratio may prove to be unjustified.