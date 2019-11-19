Should You Worry About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:HHFA) CEO Salary Level?

In 2017 Angela Titzrath was appointed CEO of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Angela Titzrath's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a market capitalization of €1.8b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth €1.2m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €450k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €902m to €2.9b, and the median CEO total compensation was €1.4m.

So Angela Titzrath is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik, below.

Is Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Growing?

Over the last three years Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 15% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 7.7%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 77%, over three years, would leave most Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Angela Titzrath is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Hamburger Hafen und Logistik shares (free trial).

Important note: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

