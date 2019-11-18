Should You Worry About Helen of Troy Limited's (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Pay?

Julien Mininberg became the CEO of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in 2014. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Julien Mininberg's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Helen of Troy Limited is worth US$3.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$6.6m for the year to February 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$1.0m. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, and the median CEO total compensation was US$5.1m.

So Julien Mininberg receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Helen of Troy has changed from year to year.

Is Helen of Troy Limited Growing?

Helen of Troy Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 15% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 3.2% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Helen of Troy Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Helen of Troy Limited for providing a total return of 76% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Julien Mininberg is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Helen of Troy.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

