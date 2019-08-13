Should You Worry About HF Company Société Anonyme's (EPA:HF) CEO Pay?

Yves Bouget is the CEO of HF Company Société Anonyme (EPA:HF). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Yves Bouget's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that HF Company Société Anonyme has a market cap of €15m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €259k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €220k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below €178m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be €120k.

It would therefore appear that HF Company Société Anonyme pays Yves Bouget more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at HF Company Société Anonyme has changed over time.

Is HF Company Société Anonyme Growing?

On average over the last three years, HF Company Société Anonyme has shrunk earnings per share by 38% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -16% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has HF Company Société Anonyme Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 59%, HF Company Société Anonyme would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at HF Company Société Anonyme with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us.

Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling HF Company Société Anonyme shares (free trial).

