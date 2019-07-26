Should You Worry About Hindalco Industries Limited's (NSE:HINDALCO) CEO Pay Cheque?

Satish Pai became the CEO of Hindalco Industries Limited (NSE:HINDALCO) in 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

View our latest analysis for Hindalco Industries

How Does Satish Pai's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Hindalco Industries Limited is worth ₹440b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹210m. (This figure is for the year to March 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹137m. We examined companies with market caps from ₹276b to ₹828b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was ₹83m.

It would therefore appear that Hindalco Industries Limited pays Satish Pai more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Hindalco Industries, below.

NSEI:HINDALCO CEO Compensation, July 26th 2019 More

Is Hindalco Industries Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Hindalco Industries Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 64% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 13%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Hindalco Industries Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 49% over three years, Hindalco Industries Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Hindalco Industries Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Hindalco Industries.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.