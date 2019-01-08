Should You Worry About HKC International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:248) CEO Pay Cheque?

Hubert Chan has been the CEO of HKC International Holdings Limited (HKG:248) since 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Hubert Chan’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, HKC International Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$125m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$1.2m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). Notably, the salary of HK$1.1m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be HK$1.7m.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Hubert Chan is paid less than the average compensation paid by similar sized companies. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at HKC International Holdings, below.

Is HKC International Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, HKC International Holdings Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 80% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 38% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It’s great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly.

Has HKC International Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 46% over three years, some HKC International Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

HKC International Holdings Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size. Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. Few would deny that the total shareholder return over the last three years could have been a lot better. So while we don’t think, Hubert Chan is paid too much, shareholders may hope that business performance translates to investment returns before pay rises are given out.

In this case we may want to look deeper into the company. There are some real positives and we could see improved returns in the longer term. Shareholders may want to check for free if HKC International Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

