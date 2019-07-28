Should You Worry About Indraprastha Gas Limited's (NSE:IGL) CEO Pay?

E. Ranganathan has been the CEO of Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE:IGL) since 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does E. Ranganathan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Indraprastha Gas Limited has a market cap of ₹214b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹6.8m. (This is based on the year to March 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹6.3m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from ₹138b to ₹441b, we found the median CEO total compensation was ₹46m.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since E. Ranganathan is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Indraprastha Gas, below.

Is Indraprastha Gas Limited Growing?

Indraprastha Gas Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 19% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 26% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Indraprastha Gas Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 141% over three years, Indraprastha Gas Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It appears that Indraprastha Gas Limited remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies. Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top; you might even consider that E. Ranganathan deserves a raise!

It's not often we see shareholders do so well, and yet the CEO is paid modestly. The cherry on top would be if company insiders are buying shares with their own money. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Indraprastha Gas shares with their own money (free access).

