Should You Worry About IOU Financial Inc.'s (CVE:IOU) CEO Pay Cheque?

Phil Marleau became the CEO of IOU Financial Inc. (CVE:IOU) in 2006. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Phil Marleau's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that IOU Financial Inc. is worth CA$6.1m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CA$346k for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CA$238k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CA$281m, and the median CEO total compensation was CA$221k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 51% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 49% of the pie. It's interesting to note that IOU Financial pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, in comparison to the wider industry.

As you can see, Phil Marleau is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean IOU Financial Inc. is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at IOU Financial, below.

Is IOU Financial Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years IOU Financial Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 96% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 9.2% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has IOU Financial Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 66% over three years, some IOU Financial Inc. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by IOU Financial Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 3 warning signs for IOU Financial that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.