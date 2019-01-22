Should You Worry About IRC Limited’s (HKG:1029) CEO Pay Cheque?

In 2010 Yury V. Makarov was appointed CEO of IRC Limited (HKG:1029). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

See our latest analysis for IRC

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Does Yury V. Makarov’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, IRC Limited has a market capitalization of HK$504m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$914k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$642k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below US$200m. The median CEO compensation in that group is US$212k.

As you can see, Yury V. Makarov is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean IRC Limited is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at IRC has changed over time.

SEHK:1029 CEO Compensation January 22nd 19 More

Is IRC Limited Growing?

Over the last three years IRC Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 114% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 149%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see.

Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts. .

Has IRC Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 51% over three years, many shareholders in IRC Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at IRC Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. Shareholders may want to check for free if IRC insiders are buying or selling shares.

Or you might rather take a peek at this analytical visualization of historic cash flow, earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



