Should We Worry About iRobot Corporation's (NASDAQ:IRBT) P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use iRobot Corporation's (NASDAQ:IRBT) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. iRobot has a P/E ratio of 20.94, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.8%.

View our latest analysis for iRobot

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for iRobot:

P/E of 20.94 = $65.47 ÷ $3.13 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does iRobot's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that iRobot has a higher P/E than the average (11.8) P/E for companies in the consumer durables industry.

NasdaqGS:IRBT Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 23rd 2019 More

iRobot's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

iRobot's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 51% last year. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 30% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

iRobot's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with iRobot's US$157m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On iRobot's P/E Ratio

iRobot has a P/E of 20.9. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.4. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect iRobot to have a high P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.