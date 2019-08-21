Should You Worry About Jay Bharat Maruti Limited's (NSE:JAYBARMARU) CEO Pay Cheque?

Surendra Arya is the CEO of Jay Bharat Maruti Limited (NSE:JAYBARMARU). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for Jay Bharat Maruti

How Does Surendra Arya's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Jay Bharat Maruti Limited has a market cap of ₹3.0b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹41m. (This is based on the year to March 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹20m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under ₹14b, and the median CEO total compensation was ₹1.5m.

It would therefore appear that Jay Bharat Maruti Limited pays Surendra Arya more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Jay Bharat Maruti, below.

NSEI:JAYBARMARU CEO Compensation, August 21st 2019 More

Is Jay Bharat Maruti Limited Growing?

Jay Bharat Maruti Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 9.0% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 4.0% over the last year.

I'd prefer higher revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. Considering these factors I'd say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Jay Bharat Maruti Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 0.8%, Jay Bharat Maruti Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Jay Bharat Maruti Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Jay Bharat Maruti shares with their own money (free access).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.