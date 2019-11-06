Should You Worry About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.'s (ELI:JMT) CEO Pay Cheque?

In 2010 Pedro de Castro Soares dos Santos was appointed CEO of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:JMT). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at other big companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Pedro de Castro Soares dos Santos's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is worth €9.5b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as €1.9m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €630k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. When we examined a group of companies with market caps over €7.2b, we found that their median CEO total compensation was €3.1m. (We took a wide range because the CEOs of massive companies tend to be paid similar amounts - even though some are quite a bit bigger than others).

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Pedro de Castro Soares dos Santos is paid less than the average total compensation paid by other large companies. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Jerónimo Martins SGPS has changed from year to year.

Is Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Growing?

Over the last three years Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 18% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 6.1% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 6.4% over three years, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. has done okay by shareholders. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It looks like Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. pays its CEO less than the average at large companies.

Pedro de Castro Soares dos Santos is remunerated more modestly than is a normal at most large companies. However, the earnings per share are not moving in the right direction, and the returns to shareholders could have been better. We would like to see EPS growth from the business, although we wouldn't say the CEO pay is high. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Jerónimo Martins SGPS.

