Should We Worry About Jiyi Household International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1495) P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Jiyi Household International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1495) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Jiyi Household International Holdings has a P/E ratio of 33.29, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$33.29 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.
How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?
The formula for price to earnings is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for Jiyi Household International Holdings:
P/E of 33.29 = CN¥0.71 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.021 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)
Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.
Jiyi Household International Holdings’s earnings per share fell by 43% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 67% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.
How Does Jiyi Household International Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Jiyi Household International Holdings has a much higher P/E than the average company (9) in the trade distributors industry.
Jiyi Household International Holdings’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.
A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank
It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).
Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).
Is Debt Impacting Jiyi Household International Holdings’s P/E?
Net debt totals just 8.7% of Jiyi Household International Holdings’s market cap. So it doesn’t have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.
The Bottom Line On Jiyi Household International Holdings’s P/E Ratio
Jiyi Household International Holdings has a P/E of 33.3. That’s significantly higher than the average in the HK market, which is 10.5. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.
Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ We don’t have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.
