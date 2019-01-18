Should You Worry About Karuturi Global Limited’s (NSE:KGL) ROCE?

Today we’ll look at Karuturi Global Limited (NSE:KGL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Karuturi Global:

0.011 = ₹310m ÷ (₹32b – ₹6.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Karuturi Global has an ROCE of 1.1%.

Does Karuturi Global Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Karuturi Global’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 14% average reported by the Food industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Karuturi Global stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Karuturi Global’s current ROCE of 1.1% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 1.7%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Karuturi Global is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Karuturi Global’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Karuturi Global has total assets of ₹32b and current liabilities of ₹6.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 21% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.