Should You Worry About Keen Ocean International Holding Limited's (HKG:8070) CEO Pay Cheque?

The CEO of Keen Ocean International Holding Limited (HKG:8070) is Tin Shing Chung. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Tin Shing Chung's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Keen Ocean International Holding Limited has a market capitalization of HK$48m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$538k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth HK$520k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below HK$1.6b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is HK$1.9m.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Keen Ocean International Holding has changed from year to year.

Is Keen Ocean International Holding Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Keen Ocean International Holding Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 17% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 9.7% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Keen Ocean International Holding Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 76% over three years, some Keen Ocean International Holding Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

It appears that Keen Ocean International Holding Limited remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

The compensation paid to Tin Shing Chung is lower than is usual at similar sized companies, but the eps growth is lacking, just like the returns (over three years). While one could argue it is appropriate for the CEO to be paid less than other CEOs of similar sized companies, given company performance, we would not call the pay overly generous. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Keen Ocean International Holding shares with their own money (free access).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

