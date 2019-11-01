Should We Worry About Kellogg Company's (NYSE:K) P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Kellogg Company's (NYSE:K) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Kellogg's P/E ratio is 29.83. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.4%.

How Do I Calculate Kellogg's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kellogg:

P/E of 29.83 = $63.53 ÷ $2.13 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Does Kellogg Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Kellogg has a higher P/E than the average (24.7) P/E for companies in the food industry.

NYSE:K Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019

Kellogg's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Kellogg's earnings per share fell by 60% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 1.9% per year over the last three years. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 15% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Kellogg's P/E?

Kellogg's net debt equates to 34% of its market capitalization. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Kellogg's P/E Ratio

Kellogg has a P/E of 29.8. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.8. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.