Should You Worry About Knosys Limited’s (ASX:KNO) CEO Pay?

John Robert Thompson became the CEO of Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) in 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does John Robert Thompson’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Knosys Limited is worth AU$8.6m, and total annual CEO compensation is AU$445k. (This is based on the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$282k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under AU$281m, and the median CEO compensation was AU$367k.

That means John Robert Thompson receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Knosys, below.

Is Knosys Limited Growing?

Knosys Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 2.2% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 168%.

It’s great to see that revenue growth is strong. And in that context, the modest EPS improvement certainly isn’t shabby. I wouldn’t say this is necessarily top notch growth, but it is certainly promising.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Knosys Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 81% over three years, some Knosys Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

Remuneration for John Robert Thompson is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company cannot boast particularly strong per share growth. And shareholder returns have been disappointing over the last three years. So suffice it to say we don’t think the compensation is modest! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Knosys shares with their own money (free access).

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

