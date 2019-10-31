Should You Worry About L&T Finance Holdings Limited's (NSE:L&TFH) CEO Pay Cheque?

The CEO of L&T Finance Holdings Limited (NSE:L&TFH) is Dinanath Dubhashi. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for L&T Finance Holdings

How Does Dinanath Dubhashi's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, L&T Finance Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of ₹185b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹59m over the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹40m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from ₹142b to ₹454b, we found the median CEO total compensation was ₹53m.

That means Dinanath Dubhashi receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at L&T Finance Holdings has changed over time.

NSEI:L&TFH CEO Compensation, October 31st 2019 More

Is L&T Finance Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years L&T Finance Holdings Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 31% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 55% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has L&T Finance Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 8.4% over three years, some L&T Finance Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Dinanath Dubhashi is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

We think that the EPS growth is very pleasing, but we cannot say the same about the lacklustre shareholder returns (over the last three years). Considering the the positives we don't think the CEO pays is too high, but it's certainly hard to argue it is too low. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling L&T Finance Holdings (free visualization of insider trades).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.