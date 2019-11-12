Should You Worry About Lai Fung Holdings Limited's (HKG:1125) CEO Pay Cheque?

Lester Lam became the CEO of Lai Fung Holdings Limited (HKG:1125) in 2005. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Lester Lam's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Lai Fung Holdings Limited is worth HK$3.4b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as HK$1.7m for the year to July 2018. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth HK$1.7m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from HK$1.6b to HK$6.3b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$2.5m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Lester Lam takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Lai Fung Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is Lai Fung Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Lai Fung Holdings Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 6.5% each year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 3.6%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Lai Fung Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Lai Fung Holdings Limited for providing a total return of 38% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Lai Fung Holdings Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Lester Lam is paid less than CEOs of similar size companies. While the company isn't growing on our analysis, shareholder returns have been good in recent years. We would like to see EPS growth, but in our view it seems the CEO is remunerated reasonably. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Lai Fung Holdings shares with their own money (free access).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

