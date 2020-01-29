Should We Worry About Les Docks des Pétroles d'Ambès -SA's (EPA:DPAM) P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Les Docks des Pétroles d'Ambès -SA's (EPA:DPAM) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Les Docks des Pétroles d'Ambès -SA's P/E ratio is 16.81. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.9%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Les Docks des Pétroles d'Ambès -SA:

P/E of 16.81 = EUR444.00 ÷ EUR26.41 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price'.

How Does Les Docks des Pétroles d'Ambès -SA's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Les Docks des Pétroles d'Ambès -SA has a higher P/E than the average (13.7) P/E for companies in the oil and gas industry.

ENXTPA:DPAM Price Estimation Relative to Market, January 29th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Les Docks des Pétroles d'Ambès -SA shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Les Docks des Pétroles d'Ambès -SA shrunk earnings per share by 29% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 5.0% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Les Docks des Pétroles d'Ambès -SA's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of €5.8m, Les Docks des Pétroles d'Ambès -SA has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 13% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Les Docks des Pétroles d'Ambès -SA's P/E Ratio

Les Docks des Pétroles d'Ambès -SA has a P/E of 16.8. That's below the average in the FR market, which is 18.3. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation.