Should you worry about lichens, moss, algae on trees?

JESSICA DAMIANO
·3 min read

Now that deciduous trees are bare, trunks and branches have taken center stage, and you might be noticing nuances and irregularities that evaded your attention over the summer. For instance, what are those green masses growing on your trees?

Those growths could be either lichens, moss or algae, and the good news is that none are cause for alarm.

Because they usually grow on stressed or declining trees, many people assume these organisms are responsible for making their trees sick. But they aren’t parasitic; they’re opportunistic, which is to say they like to grow on trees that are already ailing or growing in poor conditions.

Lichens are symbiotic organisms of fungi, algae and possibly yeast that live off each other, not your tree. They typically present as pale green or gray (or sometimes orange) crusty or leafy masses on tree branches and trunks, rotting logs and wood fences.

The growth of lichens is actually a good sign because they will not survive in polluted areas. If you’ve got lichens, you’ve got good air quality.

However, because lichens often take advantage of already stressed trees, their presence typically indicates the need for a bit of TLC. Water the trees, aerate the soil around them, and apply much to the root zone, which is the area that begins 4 inches (10 centimeters) away from the trunk and extends as far as the branches reach overhead.

Moss is another non-parasitic organism that thrives in moist conditions and grows on trees, lawns or even bare soil in shady areas. Growing in green or yellow mats or tufts, moss prefers low soil fertility, acidic pH levels and compacted soil. In most cases, moss growth is harmless. But if the growth is excessive, its waterlogged weight can threaten to damage branches.

To discourage moss growth on a tree, prune branches in the center of the canopy to allow more light and air to circulate within it.

If you find the moss unsightly or fear it may weigh down a branch, you can gently scrape it off or apply a copper fungicide, following label instructions.

Algae, usually considered an aquatic plant, can also grow on trees, walkways, roofs, fences and houses, thriving in moist or shady areas. The green or orange film can easily be power washed or scrubbed off inorganic surfaces and should be removed when it creates dangerous conditions, such as a slippery walkway. Adding 1/8 cup of chlorine bleach or white vinegar to a gallon of water and applying that solution to algae will slow its regrowth. Just take care to avoid contact with plants.

It isn’t necessary to remove algae from trees. But if it bothers you, spray affected areas with 1 teaspoon of copper sulfate diluted in 8 gallons of water.

However, if you don’t correct the shady conditions, inadequate drainage and/or low soil fertility in the area, the algae will likely return.

___

Jessica Damiano writes regular gardening columns for The Associated Press. She publishes the award-winning Weekly Dirt Newsletter. Sign up here for weekly gardening tips and advice.

___

For more AP gardening stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/gardening.

Recommended Stories

  • Reports: Iran arrests German for photographing oil facility

    A German national has been arrested in Iran after photographing an oil facility, two semi-official news agencies reported on Tuesday. The Tasnim news agency and the Student News Network, both close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said the individual was taking photographs at the Omidiyeh oil facility in the southwestern Khuzestan province. Iran's security forces have been on high alert amid four months of anti-government protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was being held by the morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict Islamic dress code.

  • Kenyan LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba buried

    Edwin Chiloba's killing drew widespread condemnation but police have not yet given a motive.

  • Shapiro to become 48th Pa. governor, stress bipartisan aims

    Democrat Josh Shapiro will become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at Tuesday's inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol, taking the oath of office on a cold winter day in the nation's fifth-most populous state on the heels of his blowout win in November's election. Shapiro, 49, will come into office with more experience in state government than any of his recent predecessors, including seven years as a state lawmaker and six as the state's elected attorney general. The Capitol filled up in the hours before the inaugural ceremony, with Shapiro's friends and supporters, political elite and many who will work in the new administration there to mingle, get credentials and pack into the Senate chamber to witness the swearing-in of Democrat Austin Davis to become Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor.

  • Stocks Drop as Bank Profits Take Hit From Deal Drought

    U.S. stock indexes declined, following sharply lower earnings from major investment banks, and after China released data showing a near-historic slowdown in growth.

  • Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid

    The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it’s not powered soley by a howling V8. The E-Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of Chevrolet's storied sports car with the front wheels running on an electric motor the traditional 6.2-liter V8 powering the back. Aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology in the top-line Chevrolet sports car, the $104,000 E-Ray jerks your head back as it goes from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds.

  • U.S. at 'critical juncture' -Biden at MLK's church

    STORY: “We have to choose a community over chaos..." Joe Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to give a Sunday sermon at Martin Luther King Jr.’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta."These are the vital questions of our time and the reason I’m here as your president.” //“I believe Dr. King’s life and legacy show us the way and we should pay attention.”The remarks come ahead of Monday’s national holiday in honor of King, and Biden used the platform to hold up the life of the assassinated civil rights leader as a lesson in repairing deep divisions.“The power to redeem the soul of America lies where it always has... lay, in the hands of we the people. We the people.”Biden also warned of forces aiming to tear the country apart.“I doubt whether any of us would have thought, even in Dr. King’s time, that literally the institutional structures of this country might collapse.”// “The battle for the soul of this nation is perennial. It's a constant struggle... against those who traffic in racism, extremism, insurrection.”Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who is the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, invited the president to speak.“Come on let’s hear it for Dr. King…”Sunday would have been King's 94th birthday."Today is his birthday..."He worked for voting rights and was the church's pastor until his assassination in 1968 by an avowed segregationist.Biden's visit to the iconic church comes as he is widely expected to announce his re-election bid in the coming weeks.He was elected in 2020 with strong support from Black voters after pledging to do more to expand voting rights and address other racial justice issues.But his efforts have been stymied by divisions in Congress, and some critics say he hasn't done enough.On Monday, Biden meeds with civil rights advocate Al Sharpton.

  • Israel kills Palestinian militant after West Bank shooting

    Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the latest in a bout of surging violence between Israelis and Palestinians. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 40-year-old man, identified as Hamdi Shaker Abdullah Abu Dayyah, was shot and killed by Israeli forces in Halhul, north of the West Bank city of Hebron. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade — an armed militia affiliated with Fatah, the secular political party that controls the Palestinian Authority — claimed the man as a fighter and said he had also been a police officer.

  • 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid revealed, can scare a Z06 with 655 hp

    2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray revealed with 655 horsepower, all-wheel drive and other upgrades similar to the Z06.

  • The Cowboys’ season got off on the wrong foot against Tampa and will probably end the same way

    Dak Prescott's recent play makes Dallas tough to trust against the Bucs.

  • Shoppers Are ‘Shocked’ by How Quickly This Dark Spot Treatment Provided Results—Get It For Less Than $24 Today

    We're talking improvement within days.

  • Ali Abbasi, Ana Lily Amirpour on How Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Holy Spider’ is Evolving ‘As the Revolution is Evolving in Iran’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Iranian diaspora directors Ali Abbasi and Ana Lily Amirpour have keenly followed the wave of protests sparked in Iran by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for allegedly wearing a loose hijab. The filmmakers may not be in the thick of the protests, but they’re watching with a great sense of participation. Abbasi’s film “Holy […]

  • Bridge, U.S. 101 ramps near San Luis Obispo Creek to close due to flooding concerns

    Another bridge location near the creek reported 267.63 feet of water at 3:17 p.m.

  • Missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee last seen a week ago: police

    Massachusetts police are searching for missing 25-year-old Brittany Tee, who was last seen about a week ago on Jan. 10 near Lewis Field in Brookfield.

  • US high court hears sanctions evasion case against Turkey's Halkbank

    The US Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in an appeal by Turkey's Halkbank against US charges that it violated sanctions on Iran.Halkbank was hit with criminal charges in 2019 that it took part in a year-long scheme to launder billions of dollars worth of Iranian oil and natural gas proceeds, violating US sanctions on Iran.

  • Baldy Breakdown: Adoree’ Jackson, Xavier McKinney make a difference

    Brian Baldinger breaks down the New York Giants' Wild Card win and shows just how important CB Adoree' Jackson and S Xavier McKinney are.

  • Eating one wild fish same as month of drinking tainted water: study

    Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals", new research said on Tuesday.To find out PFAS contamination in locally caught fish, a team of researchers analysed more than 500 samples from rivers and lakes across the United States between 2013 and 2015.

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...

  • Connecticut family finds black bear hibernating under their outdoor deck: 'Not bothering us'

    A family in Connecticut found a black bear relaxing underneath their backyard deck, and they're planning on letting him remain there until the end of his hibernation period.

  • An Illinois family heard a noise in their garage. It was an endangered ring-tailed lemur.

    When an Illinois family heard noise coming from their garage, they discovered it was the endangered ring-tailed lemur.

  • Kitchen ideas – 59 decor and decorating ideas for every kitchen

    Collating your favorite kitchen ideas is a priority – and always the fun bit – when rethinking your new-look kitchen. When it comes to creating extra&nbsp;kitchen storage, Italian brand Scavolini recommends looking up for missed opportunities.