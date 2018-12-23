Should We Worry About Lifestyle Communities Limited’s (ASX:LIC) P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Lifestyle Communities Limited’s (ASX:LIC) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Lifestyle Communities’s P/E ratio is 10.22. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 9.8%.

Check out our latest analysis for Lifestyle Communities

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Lifestyle Communities:

P/E of 10.22 = A$5.15 ÷ A$0.50 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each A$1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Lifestyle Communities increased earnings per share by a whopping 90% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 30% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Lifestyle Communities’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Lifestyle Communities has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the real estate industry average (9.8).

ASX:LIC PE PEG Gauge December 23rd 18 More

Lifestyle Communities’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such asmanagement tenure, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Lifestyle Communities’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals just 5.8% of Lifestyle Communities’s market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Lifestyle Communities’s P/E Ratio

Lifestyle Communities trades on a P/E ratio of 10.2, which is below the AU market average of 14.1. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.