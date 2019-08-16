Should You Worry About LPA Group Plc’s (LON:LPA) ROCE?

Today we'll evaluate LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for LPA Group:

0.09 = UK£1.3m ÷ (UK£19m - UK£4.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, LPA Group has an ROCE of 9.0%.

View our latest analysis for LPA Group

Is LPA Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see LPA Group's ROCE is meaningfully below the Electrical industry average of 14%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how LPA Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can see in the image below how LPA Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

AIM:LPA Past Revenue and Net Income, August 16th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for LPA Group.

Do LPA Group's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

LPA Group has total assets of UK£19m and current liabilities of UK£4.2m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 22% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

Our Take On LPA Group's ROCE

That said, LPA Group's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.