Should We Worry About Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited's (NSE:MBAPL) P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited's (NSE:MBAPL), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Madhya Bharat Agro Products has a P/E ratio of 12.65, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹12.65 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Madhya Bharat Agro Products:

P/E of 12.65 = ₹70.00 ÷ ₹5.53 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Madhya Bharat Agro Products's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Madhya Bharat Agro Products has a higher P/E than the average (11.2) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

That means that the market expects Madhya Bharat Agro Products will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, Madhya Bharat Agro Products grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 137% gain was both fast and well deserved. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 6.3%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 17% of Madhya Bharat Agro Products's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Madhya Bharat Agro Products's P/E Ratio

Madhya Bharat Agro Products's P/E is 12.6 which is about average (13.3) in the IN market. When you consider the impressive EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market has questions about whether rapid EPS growth will be sustained.