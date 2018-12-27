Should We Worry About Mahamaya Steel Industries Limited’s (NSE:MAHASTEEL) P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Mahamaya Steel Industries Limited’s (NSE:MAHASTEEL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Mahamaya Steel Industries has a price to earnings ratio of 44.62, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.2%.

See our latest analysis for Mahamaya Steel Industries

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mahamaya Steel Industries:

P/E of 44.62 = ₹77.7 ÷ ₹1.74 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It’s nice to see that Mahamaya Steel Industries grew EPS by a stonking 91% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 13% annually, over the last three years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 39% a year, over 5 years.

How Does Mahamaya Steel Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Mahamaya Steel Industries has a much higher P/E than the average company (12) in the metals and mining industry.

NSEI:MAHASTEEL PE PEG Gauge December 27th 18 More

That means that the market expects Mahamaya Steel Industries will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Mahamaya Steel Industries’s P/E?

Mahamaya Steel Industries’s net debt is 93% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Mahamaya Steel Industries’s P/E Ratio

Mahamaya Steel Industries’s P/E is 44.6 which is above average (17) in the IN market. It’s good to see the recent earnings growth, although we note the company uses debt already. The relatively high P/E ratio suggests shareholders think growth will continue.