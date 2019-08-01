Should You Worry About Melexis NV's (EBR:MELE) CEO Pay Cheque?

Françoise Chombar became the CEO of Melexis NV (EBR:MELE) in 2004. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Françoise Chombar's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Melexis NV has a market capitalization of €2.5b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €382k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €250k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of €1.8b to €5.8b. The median total CEO compensation was €577k.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Françoise Chombar is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Melexis has changed from year to year.

Is Melexis NV Growing?

On average over the last three years, Melexis NV has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 6.6% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 3.6%.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn't particularly impressive, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Melexis NV Been A Good Investment?

Melexis NV has generated a total shareholder return of 17% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

It appears that Melexis NV remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

It's well worth noting that while Françoise Chombar is paid less than most company leaders (at companies of similar size), share price performance has been somewhat uninspiring. But on this analysis I see no issue with the CEO compensation. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Melexis.

