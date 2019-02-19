Should You Worry About Mobicon Group Limited’s (HKG:1213) CEO Pay Cheque?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Beryl Yeung became the CEO of Mobicon Group Limited (HKG:1213) in 2007. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Beryl Yeung’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Mobicon Group Limited has a market cap of HK$230m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of HK$738k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). Notably, the salary of HK$720k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be HK$1.7m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Beryl Yeung takes less compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Mobicon Group has changed from year to year.

SEHK:1213 CEO Compensation, February 19th 2019

Is Mobicon Group Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Mobicon Group Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 98% per year (measured with a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -7.3% over the last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn’t really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Mobicon Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 32%, Mobicon Group Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

Mobicon Group Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

The compensation paid to Beryl Yeung is lower than is usual at similar sized companies, but the eps growth is lacking, just like the returns (over three years). Considering all these factors, we’d stop short of saying the CEO pay is too high, but we don’t think shareholders would want to see a pay rise before business performance improves. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Mobicon Group shares (free trial).

