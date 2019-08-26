Should We Worry About Negative Interest Rates?

In a normal economy, banks pay out interest to their depositors, use the deposited funds to make loans, and take in interest that's charged to the borrowers.

But when economies go off track, those rules can be thrown out the window. You might have to pay the bank a fee for holding your money, and a lender might pay you to take out a loan.

Welcome to the topsy-turvy world of negative interest rates.

Some countries are already there, within the financial version of the Upside Down from Stranger Things. Some experts are speculating that the U.S. may eventually join them.

What are negative interest rates?

Negative interest rates are often used to counter deflation.

Negative interest rates are typically seen during periods of deflation — when prices go into a downward spiral.

Businesses and consumers tend to wait to see if prices will go even lower, so they save money instead of spending it. To encourage spending, banks start making it costly to sit on money.

Instead of earning 2% interest on your savings, you might have to pay a 0.6% annual fee to keep it at the bank. That's considered an interest rate of -0.6%, because you're losing that money.

Negative interest works the opposite way for borrowers. To get people and businesses spending, banks extend loans at negative rates — meaning a borrower's interest "charge" is subtracted from the principal, not added to it.

For example, you might be offered a 15-year mortgage with a negative annual interest rate of -0.5%. By the time you finish repaying the loan, you'll have paid less money than the amount you originally borrowed.

Why are we hearing a lot of talk about negative interest rates?

Below-zero interest has been spreading around the world.

Negative interest rates have been in the news lately because they've been spreading in Europe and Asia.

Commercial banks in Switzerland and Denmark recently announced negative interest rates for wealthy depositors, and the European Central Bank — which has had negative rates for five years — is expected to send its rates even lower.

European Central Bank officials say the below-zero interest is providing important support for Europe's economy, despite complaints from banks in Germany and France that the negative rates are causing harm.

Negative interest rates have become a topic in the U.S. because of the recent flip-flop for Treasury bonds. Short-term Treasurys have been paying higher interest than long-term bonds, in what's known as an inverted yield curve.