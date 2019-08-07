Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.'s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how NIKE, Inc.'s (NYSE:NKE) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, NIKE's P/E ratio is 31.88. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying $31.88 for every $1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate NIKE's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for NIKE:

P/E of 31.88 = $81.3 ÷ $2.55 (Based on the year to May 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does NIKE Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, NIKE has a higher P/E than the average company (15.9) in the luxury industry.

That means that the market expects NIKE will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

NIKE's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 114% last year. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 4.8%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

NIKE's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with NIKE's US$1.2b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On NIKE's P/E Ratio

NIKE's P/E is 31.9 which is above average (17.2) in its market. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect NIKE to have a high P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.