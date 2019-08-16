Should We Worry About Nilkamal Limited's (NSE:NILKAMAL) P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Nilkamal Limited's (NSE:NILKAMAL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Nilkamal has a P/E ratio of 12.85, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹12.85 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Nilkamal's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Nilkamal:

P/E of 12.85 = ₹988.6 ÷ ₹76.94 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Nilkamal Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Nilkamal has a higher P/E than the average company (7.7) in the packaging industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Nilkamal shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Nilkamal saw earnings per share decrease by 5.8% last year. But EPS is up 20% over the last 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Nilkamal's Balance Sheet

Nilkamal has net debt worth just 2.8% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Nilkamal's P/E Ratio

Nilkamal's P/E is 12.8 which is about average (13.5) in the IN market. When you consider the lack of EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market is optimistic about the future for the business.

