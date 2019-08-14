Should You Worry About North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited's (NSE:NECCLTD) CEO Salary Level?

The CEO of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited (NSE:NECCLTD) is Sunil Jain. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Sunil Jain's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited is worth ₹306m, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹4.8m. (This figure is for the year to March 2018). Notably, the salary of ₹4.8m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is ₹1.5m.

It would therefore appear that North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited pays Sunil Jain more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at North Eastern Carrying, below.

NSEI:NECCLTD CEO Compensation

Is North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited Growing?

Over the last three years North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 16% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -11% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 85%, North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We examined the amount North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently fast to impress us, over the last three years.

Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! So you may want to check if insiders are buying North Eastern Carrying shares with their own money (free access).

