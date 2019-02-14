Should You Worry About NSX Limited’s (ASX:NSX) CEO Salary Level?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Ann Bowering became the CEO of NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) in 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Ann Bowering’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that NSX Limited has a market cap of AU$24m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of AU$320k. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$300k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below AU$282m, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be AU$364k.

So Ann Bowering receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at NSX has changed from year to year.

ASX:NSX CEO Compensation February 14th 19 More

Is NSX Limited Growing?

NSX Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 44% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down -31%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has NSX Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 64%, over three years, would leave most NSX Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

Ann Bowering is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We feel that earnings per share have been a bit disappointing, but it’s nice to see positive shareholder returns over the last three years. So we doubt many are complaining about the fairly normal CEO pay. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at NSX.

Important note: NSX may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



