Should You Worry About Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OMEX) CEO Pay?

Mark Gordon has been the CEO of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) since 2014. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Mark Gordon's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a market cap of US$36m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$468k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$376k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below US$200m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is US$487k.

So Mark Gordon receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Odyssey Marine Exploration has changed over time.

NasdaqCM:OMEX CEO Compensation, August 15th 2019 More

Is Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 2.4% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 104% over last year.

It's hard to interpret the strong revenue growth as anything other than a positive. Combined with modest EPS growth, we get a good impression of the company. I'd stop short of saying the business performance is amazing, but there are enough positives to justify further research, or even adding the stock to your watch-list. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 16% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Mark Gordon is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company isn't showing particularly great growth, and shareholder turns haven't been particularly inspiring in the last few years. While there is room for improvement, we haven't seen evidence to suggest the pay is too generous. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Odyssey Marine Exploration (free visualization of insider trades).

