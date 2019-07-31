Should You Worry About Ozner Water International Holding Limited's (HKG:2014) CEO Pay Cheque?

The CEO of Ozner Water International Holding Limited (HKG:2014) is Shu Xiao. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Shu Xiao's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Ozner Water International Holding Limited is worth HK$2.5b, and total annual CEO compensation is CN¥17m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥1.7m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CN¥1.4b to CN¥5.5b. The median total CEO compensation was CN¥2.1m.

As you can see, Shu Xiao is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Ozner Water International Holding Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Ozner Water International Holding, below.

Is Ozner Water International Holding Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Ozner Water International Holding Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 11% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 6.2% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Ozner Water International Holding Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 12% over three years, many shareholders in Ozner Water International Holding Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Ozner Water International Holding Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Ozner Water International Holding.

