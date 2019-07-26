Should You Worry About Polyplex Corporation Limited's (NSE:POLYPLEX) CEO Salary Level?

Pranay Kothari has been the CEO of Polyplex Corporation Limited (NSE:POLYPLEX) since 2009. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for Polyplex

How Does Pranay Kothari's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Polyplex Corporation Limited is worth ₹15b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹35m. (This is based on the year to March 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹24m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of ₹6.9b to ₹28b. The median total CEO compensation was ₹18m.

As you can see, Pranay Kothari is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Polyplex Corporation Limited is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Polyplex, below.

NSEI:POLYPLEX CEO Compensation, July 26th 2019 More

Is Polyplex Corporation Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Polyplex Corporation Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 32% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 28% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Polyplex Corporation Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 91%, over three years, would leave most Polyplex Corporation Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Polyplex Corporation Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Polyplex (free visualization of insider trades).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.