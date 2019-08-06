Should You Worry About R Systems International Limited's (NSE:RSYSTEMINT) CEO Pay?

Satinder Rekhi has been the CEO of R Systems International Limited (NSE:RSYSTEMINT) since 2011. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Satinder Rekhi's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that R Systems International Limited is worth ₹4.8b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹40m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹29m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below ₹14b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be ₹1.5m.

Thus we can conclude that Satinder Rekhi receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to R Systems International Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at R Systems International, below.

NSEI:RSYSTEMINT CEO Compensation, August 6th 2019 More

Is R Systems International Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, R Systems International Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 13% each year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 25% over the last year.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has R Systems International Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 21% over three years, many shareholders in R Systems International Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by R Systems International Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

The growth in the business has been uninspiring, but the shareholder returns have arguably been worse, over the last three years. Shareholders may wish to consider further research. Although we don't think the CEO pay is too high, it is probably more on the generous side of things. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling R Systems International (free visualization of insider trades).

