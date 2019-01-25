Should You Worry About Salora International Limited’s (NSE:SALORAINTL) CEO Salary Level?

In 1992 Gopal K. Jiwarajka was appointed CEO of Salora International Limited (NSE:SALORAINTL). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Gopal K. Jiwarajka’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Salora International Limited is worth ₹194m, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹8.6m. (This is based on the year to 2018). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth ₹8.6m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below ₹14b, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be ₹1.5m.

As you can see, Gopal K. Jiwarajka is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Salora International Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Salora International has changed over time.

Is Salora International Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Salora International Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 93% per year. Its revenue is down -60% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn’t really justify a high pay packet for the CEO.

Has Salora International Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 59% over three years, some Salora International Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Salora International Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently fast to impress us, over the last three years.

Arguably worse, investors are without a positive return for the last three years. In our opinion the CEO might be paid too generously! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Salora International shares with their own money (free access).

