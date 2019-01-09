Should You Worry About Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft’s (FRA:SZG) CEO Salary Level?

Heinz Fuhrmann became the CEO of Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SZG) in 2011. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Heinz Fuhrmann’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft is worth €1.4b, and total annual CEO compensation is €2.2m. (This is based on the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €1.1m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €877m to €2.8b, we found the median CEO compensation was €1.3m.

Thus we can conclude that Heinz Fuhrmann receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Salzgitter, below.

DB:SZG CEO Compensation January 9th 19 More

Is Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft Growing?

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 82% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 2.8%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy.

Has Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft Been A Good Investment?

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft has generated a total shareholder return of 29% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. We also think investors are doing ok, over the same time period. While it may be worth researching further, we don’t see a problem with the CEO pay, given the good EPS growth. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Salzgitter (free visualization of insider trades).

