Should You Worry About Sandnes Sparebank's (OB:SADG) CEO Pay Cheque?

In 2017 Trine Karin Stangeland was appointed CEO of Sandnes Sparebank (OB:SADG). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Trine Karin Stangeland's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Sandnes Sparebank has a market capitalization of kr1.2b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth kr2.9m over the year to December 2019. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below kr2.1b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be kr4.1m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On a sector level, around 81% of total compensation represents salary and 19% is other remuneration. Readers will want to know that Sandnes Sparebank pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the wider sector.

So Trine Karin Stangeland receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Sandnes Sparebank has changed over time.

Is Sandnes Sparebank Growing?

On average over the last three years, Sandnes Sparebank has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 17% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 7.5% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Sandnes Sparebank Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Sandnes Sparebank for providing a total return of 73% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Trine Karin Stangeland is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Sandnes Sparebank that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

