Should You Worry About Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG's (VTX:SANN) CEO Pay Cheque?

In 2011 Thomas Meier was appointed CEO of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (VTX:SANN). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Thomas Meier's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG has a market capitalization of CHF169m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth CHF961k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CHF400k. We examined companies with market caps from CHF99m to CHF397m, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was CHF846k.

So Thomas Meier is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding has changed from year to year.

Is Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG Growing?

Over the last three years Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 60% per year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 38% over the last year.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 73% over three years, some Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Thomas Meier is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company cannot boast particularly strong per share growth. And we think the shareholder returns - over three years - have been underwhelming. So it would take a bold person to suggest the pay is too modest. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding.

