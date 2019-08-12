Should We Worry About SATS Ltd.'s (SGX:S58) P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to SATS Ltd.'s (SGX:S58), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. SATS has a P/E ratio of 22.02, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SGD22.02 for every SGD1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for SATS

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for SATS:

P/E of 22.02 = SGD4.73 ÷ SGD0.21 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does SATS Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, SATS has a higher P/E than the average company (8.9) in the infrastructure industry.

SGX:S58 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 12th 2019 More

SATS's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

SATS shrunk earnings per share by 11% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 6.2% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does SATS's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

SATS has net cash of S$304m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On SATS's P/E Ratio

SATS's P/E is 22 which is above average (12.6) in its market. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

But note: SATS may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).