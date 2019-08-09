Should We Worry About Schneider Electric S.E.'s (EPA:SU) P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Schneider Electric S.E.'s (EPA:SU) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Schneider Electric has a P/E ratio of 17.92. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €17.92 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

View our latest analysis for Schneider Electric

How Do I Calculate Schneider Electric's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Schneider Electric:

P/E of 17.92 = €74.3 ÷ €4.15 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Schneider Electric Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below Schneider Electric has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the electrical industry, which is 17.9.

ENXTPA:SU Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 9th 2019 More

That indicates that the market expects Schneider Electric will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Schneider Electric actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Schneider Electric saw earnings per share improve by -2.1% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 5.6% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Schneider Electric's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Schneider Electric's net debt is 15% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Schneider Electric's P/E Ratio

Schneider Electric trades on a P/E ratio of 17.9, which is fairly close to the FR market average of 17.1. Given it has some debt, and grew earnings a bit last year, the P/E indicates the market is expecting steady ongoing progress.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.