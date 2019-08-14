Should You Worry About Scholastic Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SCHL) ROCE?

Today we'll look at Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Scholastic:

0.027 = US$36m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$542m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2019.)

Therefore, Scholastic has an ROCE of 2.7%.

See our latest analysis for Scholastic

Is Scholastic's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Scholastic's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 8.6% average reported by the Media industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Scholastic stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Scholastic's current ROCE of 2.7% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 7.1% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Scholastic's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NasdaqGS:SCHL Past Revenue and Net Income, August 14th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Scholastic's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Scholastic has total liabilities of US$542m and total assets of US$1.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 29% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.

Our Take On Scholastic's ROCE

Scholastic has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.