Should We Worry About Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1349) P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1349) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical's P/E ratio is 25.79. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$25.79 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical:

P/E of 25.79 = CN¥5.26 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.20 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical has a higher P/E than the average company (12.5) in the pharmaceuticals industry.

SEHK:1349 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 22nd 2019

That means that the market expects Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 141% gain was both fast and well deserved. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 12%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical's P/E?

Since Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical holds net cash of CN¥349m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical's P/E Ratio