Should You Worry About Shenghua Lande Scitech Limited’s (HKG:8106) ROCE?

Today we'll look at Shenghua Lande Scitech Limited (HKG:8106) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Shenghua Lande Scitech:

0.064 = CN¥6.7m ÷ (CN¥140m - CN¥35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Shenghua Lande Scitech has an ROCE of 6.4%.

Does Shenghua Lande Scitech Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Shenghua Lande Scitech's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 9.7% average in the Electronic industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how Shenghua Lande Scitech stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Shenghua Lande Scitech delivered an ROCE of 6.4%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Shenghua Lande Scitech's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:8106 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 4th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Shenghua Lande Scitech is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Shenghua Lande Scitech's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Shenghua Lande Scitech has total liabilities of CN¥35m and total assets of CN¥140m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 25% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.