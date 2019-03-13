Should You Worry About Shentong Robot Education Group Company Limited’s (HKG:8206) CEO Salary Level?

Yueqing Bao became the CEO of Shentong Robot Education Group Company Limited (HKG:8206) in 2014. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Yueqing Bao’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Shentong Robot Education Group Company Limited is worth HK$645m, and total annual CEO compensation is HK$1.5m. (This number is for the twelve months until March 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$1.1m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$1.5m.

So Yueqing Bao is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Shentong Robot Education Group, below.

Is Shentong Robot Education Group Company Limited Growing?

Shentong Robot Education Group Company Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 113% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 41% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Shentong Robot Education Group Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 32% over three years, some Shentong Robot Education Group Company Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

Yueqing Bao is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We’d say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but it’s disappointing to see negative shareholder returns over three years. Considering the improvement in earnings per share, one could argue that the CEO pay is appropriate, albeit not too low. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Shentong Robot Education Group shares (free trial).

