Should You Worry About SIL Investments Limited's (NSE:SILINV) CEO Salary Level?

Shalini Nopany has been the CEO of SIL Investments Limited (NSE:SILINV) since 2010. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for SIL Investments

How Does Shalini Nopany's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, SIL Investments Limited has a market capitalization of ₹1.5b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹6.0m. (This figure is for the year to March 2019). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth ₹6.0m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is ₹1.5m.

As you can see, Shalini Nopany is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean SIL Investments Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at SIL Investments has changed over time.

NSEI:SILINV CEO Compensation, August 8th 2019 More

Is SIL Investments Limited Growing?

SIL Investments Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 30% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down -82%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has SIL Investments Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 49%, over three years, would leave most SIL Investments Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by SIL Investments Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling SIL Investments shares (free trial).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than SIL Investments, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.